DU warns against fake exam circular on social media

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) shared a notice regarding the circulation of fake emails and notices about Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET- 2022). The false notices read that National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the DUET 2022 on 17, 19, 20, 22, 25, and 27 August for Undergraduate, Post Graduate and M.Phill/ Ph.D. However, as of now the exam dates for DUET 2022 are not announced yet.

In response, the varsity in its official statement said that the authorities concerned should only trust the information published on the official website of NTA and the University of Delhi (www.admission.uod.ac.in). Also, the university only corresponds via official email ID that ends with "du.ac.in".

Delhi University released a notice that read, "It has come to the notice of the university that certain misleading information regarding Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET- 2022) is being circulated on social media. Fake /dubious emails are also being used to correspond with the candidates such as Universtydelhiduet@gmail.com, Univduet2022@rediffmail.com, etc."

It added, "All concerned are hereby advised to be cautious and trust only the information published on the official website of NTA and the University of Delhi (www.admission.uod.ac.in). For all authentic notifications, announcements, and schedules candidates must visit the official website and social media platforms of the University of Delhi only."

One can visit officials websites to check for any updates. It includes the University of Delhi - www.du.ac.in, Admission website - www.admission.uod.ac.in, Facebook - fb.com/UniversityofDelhi and Twitter - twitter.com/UnivofDelhi.

