Executive Enclave construction proposal yet to be cleared by Delhi panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The proposal for the construction of the Executive Enclave that will house the new Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Secretariat is yet to be cleared by the Delhi State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), officials said.

A Central Public Works Department (CPWD) official said the proposal was submitted for environmental clearance in December last year. The Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), which vets the proposals before they are sent to SEIAA, has now set up a sub-committee which will visit the site to examine the implementation of the city government’s policy for tree transplantation and review the site plan in order to retain trees, according to the minutes of the SEAC meeting which was held last Saturday.

Under the policy notified by the government in December 2020, agencies concerned are required to transplant a minimum of 80 per cent of the trees affected by their development works.

NEW DELHI: The proposal for the construction of the Executive Enclave that will house the new Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Secretariat is yet to be cleared by the Delhi State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), officials said. A Central Public Works Department (CPWD) official said the proposal was submitted for environmental clearance in December last year. The Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), which vets the proposals before they are sent to SEIAA, has now set up a sub-committee which will visit the site to examine the implementation of the city government’s policy for tree transplantation and review the site plan in order to retain trees, according to the minutes of the SEAC meeting which was held last Saturday. Under the policy notified by the government in December 2020, agencies concerned are required to transplant a minimum of 80 per cent of the trees affected by their development works.