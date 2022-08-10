UG admissions to be delayed by one week: Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The admission process for Delhi University’s (DU) Undergraduate courses is

likely to be delayed by “at least a week” due to the extension of the CUET-UG schedule following exam cancellation at several centres last week because of technical glitches.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG which was scheduled to end on August 20 will now conclude on August 28. Admission to all undergraduate courses in the university will be done through CUET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that the test, which was cancelled last week, will now be conducted from August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued. “The admission process is expected to stretch longer by a week as CUET was rescheduled. The entire admission process will take over a month,” said a DU official.

“The admission process is now expected to be completed by September-end and classes for first-year students to begin in the first or second week of October. Earlier, the university was planning to start the classes by September-end,” the official added.

The admission process is likely to begin later this month with the Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi, saying the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal will be open by August third week for aspirants to fill out applications.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in March announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through CUET.

Websites to keep track of updates

University of Delhi - www.du.ac.in

Admission website - www.admission.uod.ac.in

Facebook - fb.com/UniversityofDelhi, Twitter - twitter.com/Univof Delhi

The candidates must also note that the University corresponds only through email ids ending with “du.ac.in”.

NEW DELHI: The admission process for Delhi University’s (DU) Undergraduate courses is likely to be delayed by “at least a week” due to the extension of the CUET-UG schedule following exam cancellation at several centres last week because of technical glitches. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG which was scheduled to end on August 20 will now conclude on August 28. Admission to all undergraduate courses in the university will be done through CUET. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that the test, which was cancelled last week, will now be conducted from August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued. “The admission process is expected to stretch longer by a week as CUET was rescheduled. The entire admission process will take over a month,” said a DU official. “The admission process is now expected to be completed by September-end and classes for first-year students to begin in the first or second week of October. Earlier, the university was planning to start the classes by September-end,” the official added. The admission process is likely to begin later this month with the Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi, saying the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal will be open by August third week for aspirants to fill out applications. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in March announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through CUET. Websites to keep track of updates University of Delhi - www.du.ac.in Admission website - www.admission.uod.ac.in Facebook - fb.com/UniversityofDelhi, Twitter - twitter.com/Univof Delhi The candidates must also note that the University corresponds only through email ids ending with “du.ac.in”.