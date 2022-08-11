Only 11 per cent Delhiites believe COVID compliance effective, says survey as mandatory mask rule makes a comeback in national capital

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, a survey claimed that only 11 per cent Delhiites believed compliance was effective and seven per cent people said social distancing was being followed in their area.

Local social network 'LocalCircles' carried out the survey in the national capital with 6,291 respondents for three categories -- mask compliance, type of masks used and social distancing.

Of the 2,102 people surveyed for mask compliance, 33 per cent respondents said though they had masks, they did not wish to wear them while 31 per cent people said they had stopped carrying masks altogether.

Around 25 per cent people said they seldom wore masks while only about 11 per cent people said they used masks all the time.

Of the 2,091 people surveyed for the type of masks they used, 53 per cent said they wore the ones made of cloth, 26 per cent used disposable masks and seven per cent wore N-95.

'LocalCircles' asked 2,098 people whether they followed social distancing.

Of these, 51 per cent people said they do not comply with this practice at all, while 34 per cent said there was little compliance.

Only seven per cent respondents said social distancing was effective in their area.

Amid a spike in cases over the last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday said though the cases were on the rise, there was no need to panic as most of the new infections were mild in nature.

Delhi has recorded 40 deaths due to COVID-19 so far this month, a nearly three-fold rise as against the last 10 days of July, when 14 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to official data.

During the third wave of the pandemic, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched a high of 28,867 on January 13.

With COVID cases and the positivity rate rising in Delhi, the district officials have started forming teams to strictly enforce the mask mandate and issue a fine of Rs 500 to violators, officials have said.

The district magistrates have been instructed to ensure that the laxity that had set in due to reduction in cases is corrected and wearing masks in public places is strictly enforced, a senior Revenue department officer said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) has noted that the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection has increased in Delhi over the past fortnight, according to an order issued by the South Delhi district.

"The DDMA after examining all the relevant facts related to the issue of penal provisions for not adhering to covid protocol of wearing of mask at public places, decided that, in relation to the clause 3(h)(c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places in Delhi will be imposed," the order said.

The fine will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheelers, it said.

The DDMA had raised the fine amount to Rs 2,000 in November, 2021, in view of a surge in cases.

In February 2022, the fine was slashed to Rs 500 and was lifted after a decision by the DDMA in its meeting on March 31.

The fine of Rs 500 was reimposed with rising cases, from April 22.

It was still in place, however, enforcement was slackened with the situation becoming normal with less virulent Omicron variant of the virus and resumption of normal activities with lifting of curbs, officials said.

The South Delhi district magistrate has formed three teams for enforcement of wearing face masks in public places.

The teams will work under the supervision of tehsildars from the concerned sub-divisions who will monitor the enforcement exercise and report on a daily basis the number of challans issued to the Coordination Branch of the district, it said.

Each team will comprise 15 civil defence volunteers besides the district officials to visit public places such as markets.

Strict compliance of COVID protocol will be enforced in view of the spike in infections, said South East district magistrate Isha Khosla.

"We will ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed at crowded places such as markets, which are attracting more crowds due to festivals," she said.

Enforcement teams are being formed and their number will be increased if needed.

The number of teams in the sub divisions depends on need at the ground, it is 4-5 at present, she added.

Delhi on Wednesday reported eight deaths due to coronavirus - the highest in nearly 180 days, according to data shared by the health department here.

The city on Wednesday reported 2,146 new COVID cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.

On Saturday, it recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality.

There were 1,372 cases and six deaths on Sunday, as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent - the highest since January 21, it said.

The number of fresh cases has been above 2,000 in the past one week.

It was 2,419 on Friday, 2,202 on Thursday, and 2,073 on Wednesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 8,205, down from 8,506 the previous day.

As many as 5,549 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government was keeping a close watch on the situation and would take all the steps needed.

He, however, said that despite the rise in COVID cases there was no cause for panic as most new infections were mild in nature.

