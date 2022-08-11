Restore university's own admission process, structures: JNUTA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the repeated rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions in undergraduate courses, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) has demanded the restoration of the institute’s own "time-tested" admission procedure.

The JNUTA expressed concerns over the delay in admissions because of postponing of CUET following various glitches in the examination process. The CUET-UG, being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude on August 28.

The JNU teachers’ association passed a resolution at its general body meeting, urging the university to withdraw from the agreement with the NTA. “The GBM demands that the university withdraw from the agreement with the NTA and immediately restore JNU’s own time-tested admission procedures and institutional structures such as the Standing Committee on Admissions,” it said.

The JNU earlier used to conduct its own exams to admit students to undergraduate courses. Since 2019, however, it has been taking admissions through the JNU Entrance Examination conducted by the NTA. The university had announced earlier this year that it would conduct admissions to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the CUET. Both the first and the second phases of CUET were marred by glitches, causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centres.

On Thursday, the first shift of the exam (Phase II) was cancelled at many centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres. On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres. On Saturday, too, the NTA cancelled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centres.

