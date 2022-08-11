Home Cities Delhi

Restore university's own admission process, structures: JNUTA

The JNU earlier used to conduct its own exams to admit students to undergraduate courses.

Published: 11th August 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the repeated rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions in undergraduate courses, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) has demanded the restoration of the institute’s own "time-tested" admission procedure.

The JNUTA expressed concerns over the delay in admissions because of postponing of CUET following various glitches in the examination process.  The CUET-UG, being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude on August 28.

The JNU teachers’ association passed a resolution at its general body meeting, urging the university to withdraw from the agreement with the NTA. “The GBM demands that the university withdraw from the agreement with the NTA and immediately restore JNU’s own time-tested admission procedures and institutional structures such as the Standing Committee on Admissions,” it said.

The JNU earlier used to conduct its own exams to admit students to undergraduate courses. Since 2019, however, it has been taking admissions through the JNU Entrance Examination conducted by the NTA. The university had announced earlier this year that it would conduct admissions to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the CUET. Both the first and the second phases of CUET were marred by glitches, causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centres.

On Thursday, the first shift of the exam (Phase II) was cancelled at many centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres. On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres. On Saturday, too, the NTA cancelled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU CUET Common University Entrance Test CUET-UG NTA Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association JNUTA
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp