Home Cities Delhi

Serena Williams is an inspiration: Indian Tennis pro Ankita Raina

Professional tennis player Ankita Raina's tryst with the sport started at the young age of four.

Published: 11th August 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Twenty three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams

Serena Williams (Photo | AP)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Professional tennis player Ankita Raina's tryst with the sport started at the young age of four. A legend who truly inspired Raina’s journey when she was an aspiring tennis star was an American tennis player and 23 times Grand Slam champion Serena Wiliams (40), who announced her retirement on Tuesday.

“The Williams Sisters are great idols and a huge inspiration for many,” shared Raina in a chat with The Morning Standard. Reacting to the news of the legend’s departure from the sport, the 29-year-old added, “It is sad, but it is also a part of every athlete’s life.

Serena Williams has done a lot for the game. She has inspired and will inspire many generations to come.” Raina reminisces about a time last year when she was lucky to meet Williams. Talking about how she mustered the courage to walk up to Williams sometime before the former’s match, only to express gratitude towards the player, she said,

“I am glad I got that moment. It took some courage but I walked up to her to tell her that ‘you have been an inspiration to me; I have reached so far and you have an important role to play in the journey’.” On being asked the one lesson learnt from Williams’ journey, Raina concluded, “Regardless of where you are in life, you will face challenges.

After playing and even winning so many tournaments, Serena faced several challenges. However, despite those, when she was on the court, she would be the same Serena—this just shows how strong she is.” “... I’m here to tell you that I am evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,”

Serena wrote while announcing her retirement in an article for an American magazine on Tuesday. The 2022 US Open—it will begin on August 29 and run through September 11—is speculated to be her last major tournament

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ankita Raina Serena Wiliams
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp