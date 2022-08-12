CBRI gives nod for rigging of Noida twin towers with explosives

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed technical expert on Thursday gave its approval for rigging of Supertech’s twin towers with explosives, according to officials. The nod of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was the last approval needed for the charging – rigging of explosives inside the structures – of the twin towers located in Sector 93B here, they said. The nearly 100-metre tall illegal structures are so far scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 21, they said. However, it appears that the demolition date would be deferred since the charging process would take around a fortnight. “The CBRI has given its approval to demolition firm Edifice Engineering to proceed with the charging process,” a Noida Authority official said, requesting anonymity. “The CBRI was satisfied with the responses related to safety measures after Edifice and Supertech agreed to have the structural audit of nearby buildings done before demolition of the twin towers,” said the official.