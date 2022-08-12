Home Cities Delhi

CBRI gives nod for rigging of Noida twin towers with explosives

The Supreme Court-appointed technical expert on Thursday gave its approval for rigging of Supertech’s twin towers with explosives, according to officials.

Published: 12th August 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Supertech’s twin towers. (File | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Supertech’s twin towers. (File | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed technical expert on Thursday gave its approval for rigging of Supertech’s twin towers with explosives, according to officials. The nod of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was the last approval needed for the charging – rigging of explosives inside the structures – of the twin towers located in Sector 93B here, they said.

The nearly 100-metre tall illegal structures are so far scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 21, they said. However, it appears that the demolition date would be deferred since the charging process would take around a fortnight.

“The CBRI has given its approval to demolition firm Edifice Engineering to proceed with the charging process,” a Noida Authority official said, requesting anonymity. “The CBRI was satisfied with the responses related to safety measures after Edifice and Supertech agreed to have the structural audit of nearby buildings done before demolition of the twin towers,” said the official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Supertech’s twin towers CBRI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp