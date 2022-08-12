Home Cities Delhi

Independence Day: Roads around Red Fort to be closed, restrictions at border points

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the capital. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the capital. According to the advisory, traffic for general public around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on I-Day, will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am. 

Eight roads – Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover – will remain closed for general traffic, the advisory stated. 

Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalindi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan, Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for the movement of commercial and transport vehicles from 10 pm on Friday to 11 am on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday, it said. Buses bound for Kauria Pul/Red Fort/Old Delhi Railway Station will operate via ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate U-Turn. 

All the buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road, it said. 

Buses bound for Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road - NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road and new ISBT Bridge, and will terminate on Boulevard Road.

