Man stabbed to death in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar; murder caught on CCTV

Published: 12th August 2022 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was chased and allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men following an argument near a busy market in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, footage from which was shared widely on social media.

According to police, they have detained three persons in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, police received a call about the stabbing of a man near gate number 3 of Begumpur's DDA Market, a senior police officer said.

The man was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, from where police found that the injured was one Mayank Panwar, a resident of Shahpur Jat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Vikas Panwar, Mayank's friend, told police that the incident happened around 7 pm Thursday when they both were sitting at Qila, Begumpur in Malviya Nagar, where 4-5 men picked up an argument with Mayank, the DCP said.

After the argument, they went away, but soon returned and pelted stones at them, police said.

Vikas and Mayank tried to flee, but the group chased down Mayank near gate number 3 of the DDA Market and stabbed him multiple times, the DCP said.

In the video, Mayank is seen running and being chased by some people.

They catch up with him near a car and one of the accused, wearing white pants, stabs him several times and later leaves the spot.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is on, police said.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Mayank had done a course in hotel management and was currently unemployed, police said.

One of Mayank's family members said that he had called his friend Vikram for help.

"Mayank was a very kind and friendly person. We are not aware of any enmity, he was not that kind of guy. He was taken to hospital where doctors tried their best, but could not save him," he said.

"He was bleeding on the spot, but nobody came for help. He had called Vikram for help when he realised that people were chasing him. Vikram found him lying on the ground."

Manish Pawar, a cousin of the deceased, said similar incidents have occurred in the area earlier also.

He said he was home when he got a call telling him about the incident.

"When my brother went to the spot, he came to know that the accused had attacked Mayank with sharp-edged weapons and he was injured. He was taken to a hospital where he died," Manish said.

"The accused were not known to us. Earlier also, incidents related to snatching and all have taken place in that area," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Mayank's uncle Pradeep Panwar said that the deceased left his home around 2 pm on Thursday and went with his friends.

"Later, I received information regarding the incident and reached the hospital," Pradeep said.

