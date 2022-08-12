Mask mandate brought back in Delhi, Rs 500 fine on violators

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Covid-19 cases recording a steady surge in the national capital in the past two weeks, the Delhi government on Thursday made wearing of face masks in public places mandatory once again. Those found without a mask will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. However, persons travelling together in private four-wheeled vehicles will be exempted from the fine.

The district magistrates have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of the order, according to officials. On August 9, the city had reported as many as 2,495 new cases and seven deaths, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 15.41 per cent and active cases were recorded at 8,506. On August 10, the capital saw eight deaths, the highest in around 180 days, while the number of fresh cases stood at 2,146, with positivity rate surging to 17.83 per cent.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi’s total caseload stood at 19,75,540 and the death toll rose to 26,351, as of August 10. The fatality on Wednesday was highest since February 13, when 12 deaths were reported. However, experts and officials said that fatalities are being recorded among people who have comorbidities or are suffering from cancer, tuberculosis, or other accompanying illnesses.

In February this year, the fine amount on violation of the mask rule was slashed from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500. The penalty was lifted on March 31 as cases had been on the downslide for past few weeks. It was reimposed in April amid a fresh spike, but enforcement was slackened. With cases once again seeing a spike, the government has brought back the mask rule with immediate effect.

The South Delhi district magistrate has formed three teams for enforcement of the order. The teams will work under the supervision of tehsildars from the sub-divisions concerned who will monitor the exercise and report on a daily basis the number of challans issued to the Coordination Branch of the district. Each team will comprise 15 civil defence volunteers besides the district officials to visit public places such as markets.

Capital recorded over 19,760 cases in first 10 days of August

New Delhi: More than 19,760 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Delhi from August 1-10, as per official data shared by the city health authorities. Besides, there has been a nearly 50 per cent rise in the number of containment zones in the city during this period. On August 1, the national capital had logged 822 cases with a positivity rate of 11.41 per cent and two deaths.

The figures increased significantly in the next few days amid a surge in cases in the city in the last several weeks. On August 2, the daily cases count breached the 1,000-mark as the city reported 1,506 cases and three deaths. The positivity rate was recorded at 10.63 per cent, as per the data. The very next day, on August 3, the count crossed the 2,000-mark and till date, barring August 8, the daily cases have been logged in excess of 2,000 with an escalating positivity rate that is inching closer to 20 per cent.

NEW DELHI: With Covid-19 cases recording a steady surge in the national capital in the past two weeks, the Delhi government on Thursday made wearing of face masks in public places mandatory once again. Those found without a mask will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. However, persons travelling together in private four-wheeled vehicles will be exempted from the fine. The district magistrates have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of the order, according to officials. On August 9, the city had reported as many as 2,495 new cases and seven deaths, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 15.41 per cent and active cases were recorded at 8,506. On August 10, the capital saw eight deaths, the highest in around 180 days, while the number of fresh cases stood at 2,146, with positivity rate surging to 17.83 per cent. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi’s total caseload stood at 19,75,540 and the death toll rose to 26,351, as of August 10. The fatality on Wednesday was highest since February 13, when 12 deaths were reported. However, experts and officials said that fatalities are being recorded among people who have comorbidities or are suffering from cancer, tuberculosis, or other accompanying illnesses. In February this year, the fine amount on violation of the mask rule was slashed from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500. The penalty was lifted on March 31 as cases had been on the downslide for past few weeks. It was reimposed in April amid a fresh spike, but enforcement was slackened. With cases once again seeing a spike, the government has brought back the mask rule with immediate effect. The South Delhi district magistrate has formed three teams for enforcement of the order. The teams will work under the supervision of tehsildars from the sub-divisions concerned who will monitor the exercise and report on a daily basis the number of challans issued to the Coordination Branch of the district. Each team will comprise 15 civil defence volunteers besides the district officials to visit public places such as markets. Capital recorded over 19,760 cases in first 10 days of August New Delhi: More than 19,760 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Delhi from August 1-10, as per official data shared by the city health authorities. Besides, there has been a nearly 50 per cent rise in the number of containment zones in the city during this period. On August 1, the national capital had logged 822 cases with a positivity rate of 11.41 per cent and two deaths. The figures increased significantly in the next few days amid a surge in cases in the city in the last several weeks. On August 2, the daily cases count breached the 1,000-mark as the city reported 1,506 cases and three deaths. The positivity rate was recorded at 10.63 per cent, as per the data. The very next day, on August 3, the count crossed the 2,000-mark and till date, barring August 8, the daily cases have been logged in excess of 2,000 with an escalating positivity rate that is inching closer to 20 per cent.