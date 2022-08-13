‘Business Blasters Programme’ idea taken to private schools in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to extend the ‘Business Blasters Programme’ to private schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday met students of Class XI-XII at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Inderpuri, and Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan.

Sisodia also attended a programme organised by Springdales School as the chief guest to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence. Students presented unique business ideas before the Deputy CM such as low-cost air cooler for autos, insulation bags made from cloth and paddy stubble, stress-reducing pen, spoon with a calories meter, solar smart school bags and environment-friendly organic paints, among others.

Addressing the students, Sisodia said, “The research which was done in foreign countries 200-250 years ago was done 2.5 thousand years ago in India, but we made a mistake of not pursuing this research further.” We must make India No. 1 country in the world and that will happen only by giving better education to children, not by speeches of the leaders, he added.

Youths from other nations will aspire to work in India only when we establish multinational corporations like Google and Amazon, Sisodia further said. “The day parents in the US or Europe will dream of sending their children to India universities for higher education, our nation can be considered the number one in the world,” Sisodia said.

Business Blasters is a component of the Delhi government’s Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum. “The programme is a catalyst for the mindset change among students and makes them job providers instead of job seekers,” he said.

