Can’t give security to every cop handling big cases: Delhi HC 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said it will not be feasible to provide round-the-clock security to every retired police officer, who has investigated a murder case or handled high-profile cases and dismissed a plea for protection by a retired senior Uttar Pradesh Police officer who probed the Nitish Katara murder case.

Former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Samaniya, who retired on November 30, 2021, had

submitted that he was provided with security cover since 2002 and after his retirement, the security was to be withdrawn and in that event, his life, as well as that of his family members, would be in grave danger.

During the pendency of the matter, the court provided him with security cover.

The former officer, who had filed the petition before his superannuation, said he was retiring after exemplary service of 40 years from the Uttar Pradesh Police and had investigated the Katara murder case in which Vikas and Vishal Yadav, son and nephew of ex-minister D P Yadav, were involved.

The high court took into account the stand of the State of Uttar Pradesh that they have analysed the threat perception of the petitioner and found that ‘there is no threat perception found against the petitioner till now’ and that he was a trained police officer and has been responsible for the safety of life, limb and properties of the citizens within his jurisdiction. Justice Jasmeet Singh said it is the State of Uttar Pradesh which is the best judge of the threat perception to the petitioner.

‘No threat found against petitioner’

The high court took into account the stand of UP that they have analysed the threat perception of the petitioner and found that ‘there is no threat perception found against the petitioner till now’ and that he was a trained police officer and has been responsible for his safety of life.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said it will not be feasible to provide round-the-clock security to every retired police officer, who has investigated a murder case or handled high-profile cases and dismissed a plea for protection by a retired senior Uttar Pradesh Police officer who probed the Nitish Katara murder case. Former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Samaniya, who retired on November 30, 2021, had submitted that he was provided with security cover since 2002 and after his retirement, the security was to be withdrawn and in that event, his life, as well as that of his family members, would be in grave danger. During the pendency of the matter, the court provided him with security cover. The former officer, who had filed the petition before his superannuation, said he was retiring after exemplary service of 40 years from the Uttar Pradesh Police and had investigated the Katara murder case in which Vikas and Vishal Yadav, son and nephew of ex-minister D P Yadav, were involved. The high court took into account the stand of the State of Uttar Pradesh that they have analysed the threat perception of the petitioner and found that ‘there is no threat perception found against the petitioner till now’ and that he was a trained police officer and has been responsible for the safety of life, limb and properties of the citizens within his jurisdiction. Justice Jasmeet Singh said it is the State of Uttar Pradesh which is the best judge of the threat perception to the petitioner. ‘No threat found against petitioner’ The high court took into account the stand of UP that they have analysed the threat perception of the petitioner and found that ‘there is no threat perception found against the petitioner till now’ and that he was a trained police officer and has been responsible for his safety of life.