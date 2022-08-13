Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to spend Rs 5 crore to boost disaster management steps

The government will provide Rs 5 crore to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority which was tasked with doing an in-depth study to improve the disaster management preparedness of the city.

Published: 13th August 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kailash Gahlot

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will invest over Rs 5 crore to strengthen the disaster management apparatus in the city by providing latest equipment and safety gear to quick response teams, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday.     

“We are going to reimagine the disaster management practice in Delhi to make the city disaster-proof,” he said.   The government will provide Rs 5 crore to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority which was tasked with doing an in-depth study to improve the disaster management preparedness of the city.

The preliminary study by DDMA revealed that sometimes the necessary equipment to handle emergency situations is not available with the quick response teams (QRTs) of district disaster management authorities. 

The QRTs, comprising civil defence volunteers (CDVs), provide 24-hour support to district disaster management authorities for carrying out immediate rescue operations during emergencies like fire and building collapse.        

