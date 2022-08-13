Independence Day: Kite catchers to keep hawk eye on Red Fort 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has deployed kite catchers and kite flyers on roof tops and other sensitive locations in the Red Fort area to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms ahead of the 75th Independence Day, officials said on Friday. They also said adequate measures have been taken to prevent kites, balloons, drones, or any manned or unmanned flying objects to reach the area where the Independence Day function will be held on August 15. More than 11 cases have been registered for sale and purchase of Chinese ‘manjha’ or glass-coated thread used largely for kite flying. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said provisions of section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi. Anyone seen flying kites, balloons or Chinese lanterns from August 13 to August 15 till the time of the programme at Red Fort will be punished and legal action taken against them. “Kite catchers have been deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations who will prevent any kind of kite, balloon and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area. Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from subconventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects, including drones, balloons, kites, Chinese lanterns, among others,” he said. Officials said adept kite flyers who also organise kite flying competitions have been identified and convinced to not fly the kites this time, keeping in mind the security aspect. “We held meetings with shopkeepers involved in the sale and purchase of kites and asked them to tell the purchasers to refrain from kite flying till the end of the celebration. Placards have also been pasted outside the kite and balloon selling shops,” the officer said. Announcements to end sale of Chinese manjha The police officer said that announcements were also being wmade from religious places, motivating general public not to use any kind of Chinese manjha and avoid kite flying during the Independence Day programme from August 13 to August 15. They have been making efforts to ensure wthat everything goes smoothly.