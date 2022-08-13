Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna water level crosses danger mark

The Delhi flood control room said the water level reached 205.38 metres at 4 pm on Friday. It had issued a warning on Thursday night.

Published: 13th August 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Water level of Yamuna breached the danger mark on Friday. (Photo | Express)

Water level of Yamuna breached the danger mark on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The water level of the Yamuna river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi following heavy rain in upper catchment areas, prompting authorities to chalk out a strategy to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

The Delhi flood control room said the water level reached 205.38 metres at 4 pm on Friday. It had issued a warning on Thursday night. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose from 203.86 metres at Friday 8 am to 205.29 metres by 3 pm, according to the flood control room.

A flood alert is declared in Delhi when the discharge rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar crosses the 1 lakh-cusecs mark. People living near the floodplains and in flood-prone areas are evacuated then, an official said.

The flood control department on Thursday advised all sector officers to keep a vigil in their respective areas and take necessary action at vulnerable points by deploying the requisite number of quick-reaction teams to warn people residing within river embankments.

Thirty-four boats and mobile pumps have been deployed in anticipation of floods in low-lying areas.
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said, “Around 37,000 people who live in Yamuna-floodplains and low-lying areas in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding.”         

He added, “We have been making announcements urging people to shift to safer areas. Evacuation efforts will start if the water level crosses the 206-metre mark. It may happen this evening or tomorrow morning.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna river Yamuna Rain Flood
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp