Delhi becomes city of Tricolour: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said with the initiative of installing 500 high-mast national flags across the national capital that Delhi has become the “City of Tricolours”. The city is dotted with tirangas in every house, prominent building and road.

Urging the citizens to hoist flags, Kejriwal said that India has completed 75 years of independence but the country is still running behind several countries, even those that got freedom after it. “Singapore got Independence 15 years after India, Japan and Germany, which was completely destroyed during World War –II and is now among the top developed countries. In these 75 years of independence, we all have to take a pledge to make India number one. We fought together to kick the British out of India,” said Kejriwal.

He also asked citizens to help make India the most powerful nation in the world by educating every child, providing health care to all, security to women and prosperity for farmers. “We have installed 500 massive tirangas all over Delhi; it is now a city of tirangas with the tallest national flags across India,” he said.

The CM also urged citizens to not litter roads with garbage. “If possible, pick any garbage you find on the streets and throw it in the trash bins. If you can’t, just ensure there’s no filth around in public places. We need to make large strides to make India the number one nation, for which we need to take small steps from today itself,” he said.

He added that deep down he knows that no one will be able to stop India from becoming the number one nation in the coming years. Recalling freedom fighters such as B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh on the occasion, Kejriwal said that this is the time to remember the dreams of the martyrs and understand their idea of India. “Babasaheb not only fought for the country but also for the rights of Dalits and the oppressed. He gave us the best constitution in the world. Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the nation at the age of 23,” he said.

