Home Cities Delhi

India at 75: Delhi's five young leaders share their vision for nation 

On India's 75th Independence Day, young leaders from Delhi-NCR share their vision for the country's future and the change they seek in the coming years.

Published: 15th August 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

College students take part in a rally with a national flag as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

College students take part in a rally with a national flag as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Today, India completes 75 years of independence—a joyous occasion that the entire country is celebrating together by hoisting the national flag in all its glory. As much as this is a day to seek pride in the country's development and growth, it is also the right time to ponder the future course of action and the change we seek in the coming years. Five young pathbreakers from Delhi-NCR share their vision of India’s future and the change they envision in their respective fields in the next 25 years—the centenary of the country’s independence.

BEYOND STIGMA AND TABOO 

In 25 years, I want India to be a nation that embraces equality, eliminates stigma, and encourages the youth to take the lead. The country should be a safe space for every community. Providing education about topics, which we as a society ignore, is also a very important step that we need to take. We need to focus on issues such as mental health, bullying, gender equality, and stress management, and that is when we will grow together as a society. I believe that the country is already evolving in these realms, and I look forward to the change. 

--Palakh Khanna, 19, founder, of Break The Ice, a youth organisation that spreads information on social taboos 

TOWARDS A GREEN FUTURE

Young people have led change in almost every field throughout history. And today, when the world continues to change rapidly and poses extraordinary challenges, India has immense untapped potential. We are emerging as the largest youth population that history has ever witnessed. This is the time to recognise the role of young people in boosting our economic and social development and creating an environment where every young person has the hope and ability to lead change. Furthermore, as an advocate for climate action, I dream for India to be a nation where everyone adopts the ‘LIFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) mantra given by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A key tool in expanding the constituency for the environmental movement, it is essential to understand that change starts with us.

--Aniket Gupta, 20, environmentalist

RACE TO THE TOP

In the next 25 years, I see my country rise as a global superpower. I feel that not only India will rise to become a hub of research, technology, manufacturing, and agriculture, but also a symbol of diversity, inclusion, and equity. The rising wave of entrepreneurship and start-ups will empower the country's youth population. In the coming years, I believe that we should also bridge the distance between rural and urban India. Cultural arts will flourish. It will be the beginning of the Indian revolution, and a race to dominate the 22nd Century.

- Parth Puri, 17, co-founder, of Tyron, an eco-friendly footwear brand

EMBRACING INCLUSIVITY

Today, I would like to highlight how far we have come as a nation in terms of LGBTQ+ rights. After the landmark judgment of 2018, I feel we have seen so much more representation around us, especially on social media. New conversations have started and awareness is growing. However, we still have a long way to go in terms of legal marriage rights and rights for transgender and gender non-conforming people in this country. I hope in the next 25 years, we can overcome the legal barriers that restrict the people of the LGBTQ+ community, and also work on building acceptance in this country so that no queer child or adult has to face bullying or harassment in any form.

- Sanat Chadha, 18, creator and artist 

A BOOST TO PERFORMING ARTS

In the next 25 years, I see the country prosper and grow with values of diversity and equality taking the lead. As a classical singer, I want creativity to be valued in the music industry in the coming years. In the last few years, plagiarism has been taking place and unique compositions are not given the space they deserve. I would want that to change. In the coming years, I look forward to more young individuals joining the industry. I also feel that we are going back to folk music, which is a positive trend that will continue to grow.

- Maithili Thakur, 22, classical singer

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi India at 75 mental health equality vision for nation
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp