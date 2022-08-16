No damaged, torn flags to be disposed off, say RWAs

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the 76th Independence Day sets off with Indians flying the tricolour flag in their houses as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign”, the Resident Associations are concerned that no damaged, dishevelled or torn flag should be disposed of in violation of the flag code ethics.

Atul Goyal, a member of United Residents Joint Action said, “The MCD provided us with guidance on how to properly get rid of any ripped flags located in our area. Nevertheless, we prepared ahead of their directives. We collaborate with Chintan, an NGO, in this process.”

BS Vohra, a member of the Federation of East Delhi RWA Joint Front, is using social media to raise awareness among the people about maintaining the honour of the national flag. To ensure that no flags are left lying on the roads, we have assigned our volunteers to certain zones, he added.

The Dwarka Resident Welfare Association sought assistance from the local seniors for this issue. Reijmom CK, the founder and president of RWA Dwarka, said, “People listen to senior citizens seriously, so we are accepting their assistance. We have a number of WhatsApp groups with over hundreds of members. We gave all the guidelines pertaining to flag disposal in these groups and asked the members to share with their neighbours.”

The Delhi Municipal Corporation has resolved to collect, store, and dispose of the National Flag in accordance with the 2002 Flag Code of India. In order to do this, MCD has built up a control room in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s zonal offices. “The citizens can deposit the National Flag with the help of their area sanitation inspectors in the zonal office,” said a senior MCD official.

