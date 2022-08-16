Home Cities Delhi

No damaged, torn flags to be disposed off, say RWAs

Atul Goyal, member of United Residents Joint Action said, “The MCD provided us with guidance on how to properly get rid of any ripped flags located in our area.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the 76th Independence Day sets off with Indians flying the tricolour flag in their houses as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign”, the Resident Associations are concerned that no damaged, dishevelled or torn flag should be disposed of in violation of the flag code ethics.

Atul Goyal, a member of United Residents Joint Action said, “The MCD provided us with guidance on how to properly get rid of any ripped flags located in our area. Nevertheless, we prepared ahead of their directives. We collaborate with Chintan, an NGO, in this process.”

BS Vohra, a member of the Federation of East Delhi RWA Joint Front, is using social media to raise awareness among the people about maintaining the honour of the national flag.  To ensure that no flags are left lying on the roads, we have assigned our volunteers to certain zones, he added.  

The Dwarka Resident Welfare Association sought assistance from the local seniors for this issue. Reijmom CK, the founder and president of RWA Dwarka, said, “People listen to senior citizens seriously, so we are accepting their assistance. We have a number of WhatsApp groups with over hundreds of members. We gave all the guidelines pertaining to flag disposal in these groups and asked the members to share with their neighbours.”

The Delhi Municipal Corporation has resolved to collect, store, and dispose of the National Flag in accordance with the 2002 Flag Code of India. In order to do this, MCD has built up a control room in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s zonal offices. “The citizens can deposit the National Flag with the help of their area sanitation inspectors in the zonal office,” said a senior MCD official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence Day Tricolor flags Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Damage Flag code Violation Social Media Awareness
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp