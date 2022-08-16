Home Cities Delhi

With aim to ensure safety, Lt Governer VK Saxen launches training programme for women cab drivers

The L-G also flagged off 40 electric cabs with women drivers on wheels. 

Published: 16th August 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor (L-G) VK Saxen launched a training programme for 50 women cab drivers in the city on Monday, a move aimed at increasing the ratio of female drivers in the capital’s public transport sector. 

The L-G also flagged off 40 electric cabs with women drivers on wheels. East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials were also present at the event. 

An official said the move is aimed at increasing the ratio of women drivers in the public transport sector and ensuring the safety of women passengers. Saxena said this skill (driving) training for women drivers was in tune with the prime minister’s call for women empowerment. He said the meaning of independence would remain incomplete without the “economic freedom” of women — their self-dependence.

“This programme for women drivers would open up new employment avenues for women. I am hopeful that the public transport sector in Delhi will have 50 per cent of women drivers in coming years,” Saxena said. Lauding electric car fleet aggregator Blu Smart for roping in women drivers, he said that the women cab drivers will ensure the safety of female passengers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lt Governor VK Saxena Training Programme Women Cab Drivers Public Transport BJP Blu Smart
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp