With aim to ensure safety, Lt Governer VK Saxen launches training programme for women cab drivers

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor (L-G) VK Saxen launched a training programme for 50 women cab drivers in the city on Monday, a move aimed at increasing the ratio of female drivers in the capital’s public transport sector.

The L-G also flagged off 40 electric cabs with women drivers on wheels. East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials were also present at the event.

An official said the move is aimed at increasing the ratio of women drivers in the public transport sector and ensuring the safety of women passengers. Saxena said this skill (driving) training for women drivers was in tune with the prime minister’s call for women empowerment. He said the meaning of independence would remain incomplete without the “economic freedom” of women — their self-dependence.

“This programme for women drivers would open up new employment avenues for women. I am hopeful that the public transport sector in Delhi will have 50 per cent of women drivers in coming years,” Saxena said. Lauding electric car fleet aggregator Blu Smart for roping in women drivers, he said that the women cab drivers will ensure the safety of female passengers.

