Women held for beating up domestic help in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating her domestic help in order to coerce a confession over a theft that occurred at her house ten months earlier. After the victim attempted to take her own life by consuming poison, the Delhi Police arrested the accused. “My employers called a tantric on August 9. The tantric said that he will put rice and lime powder in their mouths. The rice turned red in my mouth after which they physically assaulted me,” said the victim. The FIR was filed under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 348 (Wrongful confinement to extort confession) of the Indian Penal code.