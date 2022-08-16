Home Cities Delhi

Women held for beating up domestic help in Delhi

A woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating her domestic help in order to coerce a confession over a theft that occurred at her house ten months earlier.

Published: 16th August 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating her domestic help in order to coerce a confession over a theft that occurred at her house ten months earlier.

After the victim attempted to take her own life by consuming poison, the Delhi Police arrested the accused. “My employers called a tantric on August 9. The tantric said that he will put rice and lime powder in their mouths. The rice turned red in my mouth after which they physically assaulted me,” said the victim.

The FIR was filed under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 348 (Wrongful confinement to extort confession) of the Indian Penal code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Woman Arrested Beating Domestic Help Consume Poision Tantric Assault FIR
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp