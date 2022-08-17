Home Cities Delhi

'BJP stands exposed; wont's allow shifting of Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in Delhi': AAP

The party's reaction came after Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to apartments in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's announcement that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to apartments in the city, calling the move "a big threat" to the national security and Delhiites, and said that it will not allow it to happen at any cost.

The party's reaction came after Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to apartments in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi and will also be provided basic amenities and police protection.

The EWS flats have been constructed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and are located in the Bakkarwala area near the Tikri border, the minister said in a tweet.

"With the minister's announcement, the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands exposed today. This poses a big threat to the national security and to the Delhiites as well," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said in a press conference, reacting to the Puri's tweets, "We the countrymen and Delhiites, at least, will not let them settle down here at any cost. No matter what the central government does, we will not let the government allocate flats to them," he said.

Bhardwaj said the prime minister may consider settling them down in any of the BJP-ruled states if he wants.

"Give EWS flats, bungalows or whatever you want. We won't allow allocation of flats to them in Delhi at all," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP Rohingya Hardeep Singh Puri New Delhi Municipal Council
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp