Home Cities Delhi

Delhi reports 178 dengue cases this year; monsoon causes early onset of infection

The highest number of cases was recorded in West Delhi and the Najafgarh area with 11 and 10 cases respectively.

Published: 17th August 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 178 dengue cases have been recorded in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic body report released on Monday. In August, a total of nine cases were reported by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. According to the report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 on February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June and 26 in July.

Till August 13, the capital had logged 178 dengue cases, the report said. On August 6, the number of cases stood at 174. Four fresh cases were reported in a week, it said. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease, it added.

The highest number of cases was recorded in West Delhi and the Najafgarh area with 11 and 10 cases respectively. In 2017, Delhi reported 325 cases from January 1-August 13, according to to report. Last year, the national capital recorded 68 dengue cases during the same time period. 

Delhi recorded 39 cases of malaria and 13 cases of chikungunya this year, the report said. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between the month of July and November, which at times stretch till 
mid-December.

Civic officials said this year that dengue cases are coming in early due to weather conditions that are congenial for mosquito breeding. Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths the maximum since 2016.

Ten deaths each were reported due to dengue in 2016 and 2017, four in 2018 and two in 2019. According to official data, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, and 1,072 in 2020. In 2015, the city witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi’s worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

Monsoon causes sudden onset of infection
Civic officials said this year dengue cases were reported early due to weather conditions that are congenial for mosquito breeding. Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi dengue cases Delhi monsoon Najafgarh malaria chikungunya
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp