Home Cities Delhi

Delhi residents cite foul smell, say Okhla waste-energy plant is ‘hazardous’

“There is a foul smell and toxic fumes within our society, especially during the winters and it has been impacting our health every single day,” said a resident. 

Published: 17th August 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reiterating their stand against the proposed expansion of the Okhla waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, residents of Sukhdev Vihar in southeast Delhi on Tuesday said toxic fumes emanating from the plant are leading to several health hazards among the people. 

Sukhdev Vihar is situated in close proximity to the WTE plant and the aggrieved residents urged the authorities to call off the expansion and shift the Okhla plant to the landfill site at Tughlaqabad. “There is a foul smell and toxic fumes within our society, especially during the winters and it has been impacting our health every single day,” said Dhruv Kapoor, a resident. 

He said the residents are not against the WTE plant but against its location as it has been impacting those living around the plant. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recently proposed the expansion of the Okhla WTE plant to generate 40 MW of power.

At present, the plant is generating 23 MW of energy and the Union environment ministry has capped the garbage consumption at the plant at 1,950 metric tonnes and the power generation at 23 megawatts.  The ministry also issued an order against ‘any further expansion (beyond 23 MW power generation capacity) at the same site considering the proximity of Sukhdev Vihar residential colony. 

“The Union environment ministry has already issued an order against expansion beyond 23 MW, and the matter is also pending before the Supreme Court,” said Rajiv Behl, another resident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Okhla plant toxic fumes Delhi air
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp