Dispose flags respectfully, use collection centres: Delhi Lt. Gov.Vinai Kumar

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G)Vinai Kumar Saxena appealed to the people on Tuesday to dispose of the national flags respectfully and utilise the collection centres set up by the civic bodies for the purpose.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) collected 100 flags on Tuesday for disposal in accordance with laid down rules, officials said. According to the Culture Ministry officials, till August 12, more than 20 crore national flags had been made available to the masses.

Saxena said, “Delhi put up an exemplary show of patriotic fervour by colouring the city in the hue of Tiranga. I request you to honour the tricolour and dispose of it with the dignity it deserves. The MCD has set up collection centres for this purpose. You are requested to contact and utilize them.”

Civic officials said for the convenience of citizens of Delhi, a control room has been set up in the MCD zonal offices. Citizens can directly contact the area’s respective sanitary inspector as well as ‘safai sainiks’ on their phone numbers by visiting the website of the MCD, they said.

