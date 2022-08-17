Home Cities Delhi

Food truck policy on lines of US to be priority: Delhi deputy chief minister

A new food truck policy along the lines of US and other countries is among two priority projects announced by the city government on Tuesday, besides the upcoming Delhi Shopping Festival. 

Published: 17th August 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A new food truck policy along the lines of the US and other countries is among two priority projects announced by the city government on Tuesday, besides the upcoming Delhi Shopping Festival. 
In a meeting held to review the ‘Rozgar Budget’ – the Delhi government proposal to generate employment – Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the two new projects will open avenues for the growth of tourism as well as the night-time economy of the capital. 

“In our Rozgar Budget, we announced various projects that can foster the growth of the economy and generate 20 lakh jobs in the next five years. Of them, Delhi Shopping Festival and food truck policy are two priority projects,” he said.

“The Delhi Shopping Festival and will be a big opportunity for traders, shopkeepers, tourism, and hospitality industry to draw better revenue and scale up the business. Besides, the food truck policy will open avenues for growth of the capital’s night-time economy,” he said.

The government is gearing up for the Delhi Shopping Festival which is scheduled to be held between January and February in 2023. Sisodia during the meeting directed officials to expedite the preparations for both projects so that they can be launched within the stipulated deadline. Officials said that the agencies concerned have interacted with the representatives of various markets and trade circles in the capital – at various levels. Market associations and traders are upbeat about the shopping festival. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food truck policy Delhi Shopping Festival Rozgar Budget deputy chief minister
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp