Food truck policy on lines of US to be priority: Delhi deputy chief minister

NEW DELHI: A new food truck policy along the lines of the US and other countries is among two priority projects announced by the city government on Tuesday, besides the upcoming Delhi Shopping Festival. In a meeting held to review the ‘Rozgar Budget’ – the Delhi government proposal to generate employment – Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the two new projects will open avenues for the growth of tourism as well as the night-time economy of the capital. “In our Rozgar Budget, we announced various projects that can foster the growth of the economy and generate 20 lakh jobs in the next five years. Of them, Delhi Shopping Festival and food truck policy are two priority projects,” he said. “The Delhi Shopping Festival and will be a big opportunity for traders, shopkeepers, tourism, and hospitality industry to draw better revenue and scale up the business. Besides, the food truck policy will open avenues for growth of the capital’s night-time economy,” he said. The government is gearing up for the Delhi Shopping Festival which is scheduled to be held between January and February in 2023. Sisodia during the meeting directed officials to expedite the preparations for both projects so that they can be launched within the stipulated deadline. Officials said that the agencies concerned have interacted with the representatives of various markets and trade circles in the capital – at various levels. Market associations and traders are upbeat about the shopping festival.