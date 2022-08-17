Tech corner: Round-up of latest gadgets that are perfect addition to your shopping list

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Small size, big sound

Mivi has a large range of audio devices including the latest Fort S24 mini soundbar. What I really like about the S24 is the size and the ease of set-up, right from unboxing. The elegant device is compact yet produces good sound (especially when watching movies and OTT on your smart devices) via Bluetooth. Also, an in-built battery means you can shift it wherever you like, battery life was about 5+ hrs on a single charge. The S24 also connects via Smart Assist and can connect via Aux, USB and SD when needed. At this price point, I cannot think of a better soundbar! mivi.in

FOR A PLEASANT SONIC EXPERIENCE

Amkette’s latest Pocket Blast is an ace FM/BT speaker that is just the right size. First off, the sonics in this device is brilliant for the size and price. Audio is very clear, full-bodied, and provides a soothing experience if you, like me, enjoy listening to FM frequently as well as podcasts or media via Bluetooth. A great device to move around with. The Pocket Blast also comes with USB, SD, and Aux support. The battery on a single charge lasted me for about 8 hrs. Type C charging is a plus as well as a recording option for FM. amkette.com

Spick-and-span KICKS

The GCA1000/60 is a superb sneaker cleaner providing a renewed look to your sneakers. The whole process is made seamless, hassle-free, and affordable. It comes with effective bristles and a water-resistant head to provide a thorough clean and a spotless new look for your precious pairs of sneakers. domestic appliances.philips.co.in

