Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner: Round-up of latest gadgets that are perfect addition to your shopping list

Mivi's an in-built battery means you can shift it wherever you like, battery life was about 5+ hrs on a single charge. The S24 also connects via Smart Assist and can connect via Aux, USB and SD.

Published: 17th August 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Small size, big sound
Mivi has a large range of audio devices including the latest Fort S24 mini soundbar. What I really like about the S24 is the size and the ease of set-up, right from unboxing. The elegant device is compact yet produces good sound (especially when watching movies and OTT on your smart devices) via Bluetooth. Also, an in-built battery means you can shift it wherever you like, battery life was about 5+ hrs on a single charge. The S24 also connects via Smart Assist and can connect via Aux, USB and SD when needed. At this price point, I cannot think of a better soundbar! mivi.in

FOR A PLEASANT SONIC EXPERIENCE 
Amkette’s latest Pocket Blast is an ace FM/BT speaker that is just the right size. First off, the sonics in this device is brilliant for the size and price. Audio is very clear, full-bodied, and provides a soothing experience if you, like me, enjoy listening to FM frequently as well as podcasts or media via Bluetooth. A great device to move around with. The Pocket Blast also comes with USB, SD, and Aux support. The battery on a single charge lasted me for about 8 hrs. Type C charging is a plus as well as a recording option for FM. amkette.com

Spick-and-span KICKS
The GCA1000/60 is a superb sneaker cleaner providing a renewed look to your sneakers. The whole process is made seamless, hassle-free, and affordable. It comes with effective bristles and a water-resistant head to provide a thorough clean and a spotless new look for your precious pairs of sneakers.  domestic appliances.philips.co.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mivi audio devices Fort S24 mini soundbar Pocket Blast GCA1000/60
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp