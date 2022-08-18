Home Cities Delhi

Confluence of cultures:  Korean Cultural Centre India unveils ‘Synthesis of Difference’

The exhibition helps strengthen ties between the two countries—the countries will complete 50 years of diplomatic relations next year.

Published: 18th August 2022

Some of the artworks by celebrated Korean artists on display at the Korean Cultural Centre India during 2019. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

In an attempt to promote the art exchange between India and South Korea, the Korean Cultural Centre India unveiled ‘Synthesis of Difference’, an exhibition featuring the works of four South Korean and six Indian artists at the Korean Cultural Centre India, Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday evening. This show on view till September 30—portrays the amalgamation of classic and modern ideas through new media art, paintings, animation, video art, installation, as well as performance art.

The opening ceremony took place in the presence of Chang Jae Bok, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India; Adwaita Gadanayak, Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art; Jaya Asokan, Director of India Art Fair, Mahinder Sehgal, Programme Director of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, and others. The exhibition helps strengthen ties between the two countries—the countries will complete 50 years of diplomatic relations next year.

“Through this exhibition, art lovers will have a unique opportunity to appreciate the rich artistic traditions of Korea and India, realise the subtle similarities and differences in our two countries’ artistic creations, and develop mutual understanding,” Chang Jae Bok said in his address.

WHAT: ‘Synthesis of Difference’

WHEN: Till September 30

WHERE: Nam June Park Hall, Korean Cultural Centre India

