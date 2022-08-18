DCW begins study on condition of Hindu women refugees living in Majnu Ka Tila

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has initiated a study on the condition of Hindu women refugees from Pakistan residing in Majnu Ka Tila area.

The commission will submit recommendations from the study to the Centre and the Delhi government for the rehabilitation of these refugee women.

"The Hindu refugees continue to live in deplorable conditions and access to basic amenities like housing, water connection, electricity, toilets and proper means of livelihood are denied to them," the DCW said.

Many of the refugees have escaped persecution in Pakistan which range from forced conversions, abductions, religious attacks, sexual assault amongst others, it said.

"Each refugee family has a horror story to share and have suffered tremendously over the years. Presently, they are living secluded on the banks of the Yamuna River and are plagued with several issues, especially during monsoons," the panel said.

The commission said these refugees are forced to live in 'kutcha' houses and tents and with no access to proper toilets.

"As a result, women and children are often forced to defecate in the open".

"Lack of electricity further renders the area unsafe. They have also not been granted citizenship despite several requests," it said.

Apart from carrying out a study, the DCW will also be issuing notices to various government departments to ascertain the steps taken by them to resolve the issues faced by the Hindu refugees.

Further, the commission will give recommendations to these government bodies seeking rehabilitation of the Hindu refugees living in Majnu ka Tila, it said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "I have met these Hindu refugees at Majnu ka Tila. They are living in the most pathetic conditions. Reptiles often sneak into their kutcha houses."

"This is a sorry situation and we will be investigating the matter in depth. We will give recommendations to the Delhi government as well as GOI to improve their conditions," she said.

She said they have been living here for several years and need to be rehabilitated.

