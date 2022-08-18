Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police file FIR in PG molestation case

On August 16, when the video went viral, the victim and her family were contacted again but they refused to initiate a complaint, the senior police officer said.

Published: 18th August 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after a video of a woman allegedly being molested surfaced on social media, the Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR after taking suo-moto cognisance in the matter, officials said. 

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the city police after taking note of the video and asked it to file an action taken report by 4 pm on August 18, they said.  Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said, “Since the complainant is completely against giving a statement, legal opinion was taken.”     

“In accordance with legal opinion and in light of the video footage, an FIR has been registered suo-moto by police in this matter,” she said. A senior police officer said the video posted on Twitter is of an August 13 incident and the alleged victim had refused to file a complaint after the police went to assist her following a PCR call.  

The police officer said that a PCR call was received at the Karol Bagh police station about a guard of a paying guest accommodation involved in a quarrel. “However, the caller refused to give a complaint. It was learnt that she vacated the said PG on August 14,” the DCP said.

On August 16, when the video went viral, the victim and her family were contacted again but they refused to initiate a complaint, the senior police officer said. A DCW statement read, “The commission has taken suo-moto cognisance of a video clip posted on social media platform ‘Twitter’ regarding molestation.”

Comments

