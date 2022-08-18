Swine flu cases rise in Delhi, symptoms similar to Covid, say doctors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cases of Swine flu continue to increase in the National capital. Swine Flu has similar symptoms as shown in Covid. The patients have also developed respiratory issues. According to doctors, some patients might require Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) whose oxygen requirement is not sufficiently met with even very high ventilator support.

“We are observing that more cases of swine flu are requiring hospitalization. Some patients might require ECMO whose oxygen requirement is not sufficiently met with even very high ventilator support,” Dr Vikas Maurya, director and HOD of Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh.

He added that he would like to urge the public to be aware that they should undergo a medical test if they experience cough, severe difficulty in breathing and a decrease in oxygen levels. “We are now testing all the patients who are coming with respiratory issues and even performing multiplex PCR for assessment and detection. This is to prevent serious damage to lungs due to lack of right diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

Dr Maurya said that the symptoms of Covid and Swine flu are similar, we have to make the patients undergo the testing for both diseases simultaneously. “We send the patients to get them tested for covid immediately as covid is much more severe than Swine Flu. Once a patient is tested positive for Covid, we give them anti-viral drugs. Otherwise, we continue with the treatment for swine flu,” he added.

Dr Vishakh Varma Senior Consultant & HOD Critical Care Medicine Aakash Healthcare said that a swine flu patient usually goes through burning or sore throat, nose and abdominal pain and cough. There is an additional symptom of shortness of breath. “It’s imperative to maintain good hydration, hand hygiene, cough hygiene (cough and sneezing in disposable tissue), and suitable disposal of this infected waste material. It is recommended to get vaccinated with a quadriplegic flu vaccine shot."

"Our hospital has encountered a case of swine flu, where the patient had a fever, cough and cold for three days. He even developed breathing difficulties a couple of hours before getting admitted to the hospital. The patient is also a diabetic and on maintenance dialysis due to his CKD,” he added.

According to Dr Rajiv Dang, Senior Director and HOD, Internal Medicine and Medical Director at Max Hospital Gurugram, it is a conducive environment to develop any of the viral illnesses due to humidity, dampness and lower temperature.

“We have not seen swine flu in this season so far but it is conducive to develop any of the viral illnesses due to humidity, dampness and lower temperature,” he added.

