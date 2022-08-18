Home Cities Delhi

Wait for hostel rooms at Jamia Millia to be longer

mia hostels have been shut due to Covid-19 for the past two years. The offline classes for second and third-year students started in July while classes for first-year students commenced on August 1.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:58 AM

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students at Jamia Millia Islamia seeking hostel accommodation will have to wait a little longer, with officials saying it will take at least three more months to get the hostels ready. Students are facing a hard time due to the unavailability of accommodation. Some haven’t even returned to the city even though physical classes are underway.  

“The hostels have been shut for the last two years. Several hostels need renovation and repair work. The hostel renovation is underway. We are hoping to reopen hostels by November 15,” registrar Nazim Jafri said. Jafri recently issued a notification amid students’ concerns about hostels, saying the allotment of hostels will be done only after the completion of the renovation of all the hostels.  

TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia Students Seek Hostel Accomodation Covid Pandemic Online classes Offline Classes Hostel Renovation
