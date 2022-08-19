2020 riots: HC junks Tahir’s plea to hear arguments in 10 cases together

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Thursday denied the plea of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to hear arguments on framing of charges together in 10 cases lodged against him concerning the 2020 Delhi riots. Hussain has urged the court to hear the arguments on charge in all the ten cases together, claiming that more than one case was registered against him for the same incident and the same conspiracy.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala passed the order after noting the prosecution’s submission that the timeline, dates, exact locations, and victims of the incidents were different. The judge agreed with the prosecution’s argument that there were separate sets of offences in each case and provided separate dates for the framing of charges. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey said that all accused were not common across the FIRs, which were registered based on the statements of witnesses.

