Home Cities Delhi

2020 riots: HC junks Tahir’s plea to hear arguments in 10 cases together

A court on Thursday denied the plea of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to hear arguments on framing of charges together in 10 cases lodged against him concerning the 2020 Delhi riots.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A court on Thursday denied the plea of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to hear arguments on framing of charges together in 10 cases lodged against him concerning the 2020 Delhi riots. Hussain has urged the court to hear the arguments on charge in all the ten cases together, claiming that more than one case was registered against him for the same incident and the same conspiracy.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala passed the order after noting the prosecution’s submission that the timeline, dates, exact locations, and victims of the incidents were different. The judge agreed with the prosecution’s argument that there were separate sets of offences in each case and provided separate dates for the framing of charges. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey said that all accused were not common across the FIRs, which were registered based on the statements of witnesses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP councillor Tahir Hussain Plea Denied 2020 Delhi riots
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp