Home Cities Delhi

Citizens must ensure they don’t stoke hatred, says Delhi High Court

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left eight police personnel and a civilian injured.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ensuring peace and harmony is the most sacred duty of not only the law enforcement agencies and courts but citizens also have the duty to ensure that their acts do not instigate and promote communal hatred or ill-will, the Delhi High Court has said.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while refusing anticipatory bail to a person in a case concerning the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, stated that all citizens have the fundamental right to personal liberty but the same is subject to duties that are cast upon them.

The court opined that the present accused, who allegedly attempted to disturb the communal harmony of the area by trying to create a rift between two communities, did not cooperate with the investigation and was thus not entitled to anticipatory bail or claim infringement of his fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Violent clashes broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left eight police personnel and a civilian injured.

The court noted that there were grave allegations against the accused that deeply scar the communal fabric of the society and it was a ‘strange paradox’ that in spite of claiming to be the area in charge of the ‘Aman (peace) Committee’, the accused did not join investigation for offences which defeated the purpose of the committee.

“Ensuring peace in the country is the most sacred duty of not only the law enforcing agencies and the courts but duty has been cast on every citizen of this country that they should maintain peace and ensure that their acts do not instigate and promote communal hatred,” said the court.

The court noted that the applicant was named by one of the eyewitnesses as one of the perpetrators involved in the riots and incriminating material used in the riots has been recovered from the terrace of his house and the investigation cannot be allowed to be thwarted by such accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Communal Clashes Jahangirpuri Liberty Anticipatory Bail
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp