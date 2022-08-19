Delhi Metro Rail training academy gets a state-of-art library

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to introduce and adopt world-class training facilities at Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA), a state-of-the-art telepresence room and a modified ultra-modern library were inaugurated on Thursday.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was present at the inauguration and also had a look at other facilities such as the gymnasium, conference room, meditation hall, advanced and management program rooms, signalling and telecom demonstration room, operations demonstration room, among others.

The academy now houses simulators, computer-based training modules and demonstration capabilities for almost all the domains of the department. The telepresence room is well equipped with a dedicated high-end video conferencing facility with multi screens views, face to face communication interface with high-definition cameras and multiple microphones set up with acoustic arrangements.

The existing library has also been upgraded with kiosks and a radio frequency identification-based (RFID) library management system for efficient management of books and records. At present, there are about 6,000 books, 1,000 journals and manuals in the library with more than 3,000 library members from the DMRC family. The academy also has an e-library which contains over 2 lakh books.

Kumar said, “With this new facility, the academy will further raise the bar in terms of quality of training in the field of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS). Apart from the infrastructural and technological makeover, the academy has also reviewed its training curriculum with emphasis on standardization, content relevance and cross-training advancements.”

The academy has been functioning since 2002 at Shastri Park Depot and has so far imparted training to around 45,000 DMRC personnel and 2,000 people from other metro organisations. The academy has also imparted customised training to non-metro organizations such as Power Grid, DFCCL, RITES, etc. Its international clients include MRT Jakarta, Indonesia, Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, among others.

