DU council approves 1st four-year undergraduate programmes syllabi

The Executive Council had in February approved the UGCF-2022as formulated by a National Education Policy cell.

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The DU on Thursday approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). The decision was taken by the varsity’s highest decision-making body -- the executive council.  Two council members, Seema Das and Rajpal Singh Pawar, however, dissented from the decision.    

"FYUP syllabi of all courses on the agenda have been passed by the executive council. Two members issued dissent note,” a council member said. The new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23. The syllabus was put in the council for approval after the Academic Council approved it on August 3.

The Executive Council had in February approved the UGCF-2022as formulated by a National Education Policy cell. The syllabi of over 100 undergraduate courses passed by a standing committee were tabled for approval.Some of the courses are BA (Hons) in Business Economics, BA (Hons) Multi-Media and Mass Communication, BSc in Electronic Science and BSc (Hons) in Microbiology.

