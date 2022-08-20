Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court sends Jahangirpuri violence case to superior court for trial

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate noted that the offences arrayed by the prosecution were punishable by more than seven-year jail terms, and, therefore, not triable by a magisterial court.

Published: 20th August 2022 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

A drone is pressed into service to assist police in surveillance at violence-affected area in Jahangirpuri

A drone is pressed into service to assist police in surveillance at violence-affected area in Jahangirpuri. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here has sent the Jahangirpuri violence case to a superior court for further proceedings, after taking cognisance of the charge sheet and completing other legal formalities in the matter.

After taking cognisance of the charge sheet, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh, who was earlier hearing the case, oversaw the supply of its copies and other related documents to the accused persons, and sent the case on August 17 to the district and sessions judge, who is likely to assign the case to another sessions court on August 22.

Earlier on July 28, 2022, the magisterial court had taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police.

The charge sheet containing 2,063 pages, named 37 accused who were arrested in the matter, along with eight accused who are absconding in the matter.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

According to police, the incident was in continuation of the protests against CAA and NRC of 2019 and 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the Northeast Delhi riots of February 2020, which got further aggravated after Ram Navmi incidents on April 10, 2022, in different parts of the country.

