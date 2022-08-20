Home Cities Delhi

From chief secretary's report to CBI raid: A timeline of how Delhi excise policy issue unfolded

The timeline shows journey of how a report was submitted against the excise policy alleging irregularities and how govt decided to revert back to it’s old policy 

Published: 20th August 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

CBI officials during a raid at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia residence in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy on Friday | shekhar yadav

CBI officials during a raid at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia residence in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy on Friday | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

The timeline shows the journey of how a report was submitted against the excise policy alleging irregularities and how govt decided to revert back to its old policy 

July 8
Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to Lieutenant  Governor Vinai Saxena. It lagged violations of the Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. The violations included “deliberate and gross procedural lapses” to provide post-tender “undue benefits to liquor licensees” through the policy.

July 22 
The L-G wrote to the MHA recommending a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the new excise policy.

July 23
Saxena asked Kumar to submit a report detailing the role of officers and civil servants in the formulation of the policy saying that the officers should have flagged procedural lapses. 

ALSO READ | Delhi liquor scam: 10 questions Deputy Chief Minister refuses to answer

July 30 
Sisodia, marred by the controversy surrounding the policy, announced that the Delhi government will revert to the old excise policy whereby only government-run liquor vends will be allowed to operate

August 6 
Saxena approved the suspension and ordered disciplinary proceedings against 11 excise officials including the then excise commissioner, an IAS officer, citing “deliberate lapses” in implementing the policy. The suspensions were ordered after the vigilance department submitted its enquiry report to the LG, which states that there were “serious lapses” on part of the “officers concerned”

August 19
The CBI carried out searches at 31 locations across seven states and union territories in connection with the ongoing probe into the policy including Sisodia’s residence and three other public servants on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Excise Policy Delhi liquor policy timeline CBI raids Manish Sisodia
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp