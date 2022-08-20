From chief secretary's report to CBI raid: A timeline of how Delhi excise policy issue unfolded

By Express News Service

The timeline shows the journey of how a report was submitted against the excise policy alleging irregularities and how govt decided to revert back to its old policy

July 8

Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena. It lagged violations of the Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. The violations included “deliberate and gross procedural lapses” to provide post-tender “undue benefits to liquor licensees” through the policy.

July 22

The L-G wrote to the MHA recommending a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the new excise policy.

July 23

Saxena asked Kumar to submit a report detailing the role of officers and civil servants in the formulation of the policy saying that the officers should have flagged procedural lapses.

ALSO READ | Delhi liquor scam: 10 questions Deputy Chief Minister refuses to answer

July 30

Sisodia, marred by the controversy surrounding the policy, announced that the Delhi government will revert to the old excise policy whereby only government-run liquor vends will be allowed to operate

August 6

Saxena approved the suspension and ordered disciplinary proceedings against 11 excise officials including the then excise commissioner, an IAS officer, citing “deliberate lapses” in implementing the policy. The suspensions were ordered after the vigilance department submitted its enquiry report to the LG, which states that there were “serious lapses” on part of the “officers concerned”

August 19

The CBI carried out searches at 31 locations across seven states and union territories in connection with the ongoing probe into the policy including Sisodia’s residence and three other public servants on Friday.

The timeline shows the journey of how a report was submitted against the excise policy alleging irregularities and how govt decided to revert back to its old policy July 8 Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena. It lagged violations of the Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. The violations included “deliberate and gross procedural lapses” to provide post-tender “undue benefits to liquor licensees” through the policy. July 22 The L-G wrote to the MHA recommending a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the new excise policy. July 23 Saxena asked Kumar to submit a report detailing the role of officers and civil servants in the formulation of the policy saying that the officers should have flagged procedural lapses. ALSO READ | Delhi liquor scam: 10 questions Deputy Chief Minister refuses to answer July 30 Sisodia, marred by the controversy surrounding the policy, announced that the Delhi government will revert to the old excise policy whereby only government-run liquor vends will be allowed to operate August 6 Saxena approved the suspension and ordered disciplinary proceedings against 11 excise officials including the then excise commissioner, an IAS officer, citing “deliberate lapses” in implementing the policy. The suspensions were ordered after the vigilance department submitted its enquiry report to the LG, which states that there were “serious lapses” on part of the “officers concerned” August 19 The CBI carried out searches at 31 locations across seven states and union territories in connection with the ongoing probe into the policy including Sisodia’s residence and three other public servants on Friday.