Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India witness increase in sales

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have witnessed strong growth from their mid-segment offerings. The CB range is the highest contributor to this growth story and with that, the company is looking at filling in a gap in the product line-up with the introduction of the CB300F. It is their first streetfighter in the 300cc segment and from the looks of it, they have a winning product on their hands.

Design

The CB300F follows the design language seen on Honda’s larger streetfighter range of bikes. It boasts sharp design elements, a large sculpted fuel tank, a split seat, a compact muffler, and stylish V-shaped alloy wheels that complete the package and give it a muscular stance that has a very premium appeal to it.

Technology

In terms of modern technology on board, the Honda CB300F does not disappoint. To start with, it comes with Honda’s selectable torque control system that ushers in a level of stability even in the harshest of riding conditions. The bike also boasts dual channel ABS, 276mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes, an assist and slipper clutch, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Performance

Powering the CB300F is a 293cc oil-cooled, 4-valve SOHC engine that is touted to be extremely peppy yet easy on the pocket. Honda has as many as 10 new patent applications when it comes to the engine and it is clear that they have done a lot of work to ensure that the CB300F sets a new standard in terms of performance in the mid-segment bike range. The engine is tuned to be extremely hassle-free and good for long-distance riding as well. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission that allows the rider to ride with ease as it eliminates the need for constant gear shifts as it has been optimised to deliver a seamless ride experience.

Handling

With golden upside-down front forks, a 5-step adjustable rear mono shock suspension, wide rear tyre, tapered handlebars, and an ergonomically solid riding position, the CB300F is touted to live up to its streetfighter genes and be a nimble bike that is fun and easy to manage despite its peppy nature. It has an aggressive streak to its personality, however, Honda has ensured that it comes with all the right kits to ensure that the rider remains safe and has absolute control at all times. Rs 2.25 lakh onwards

