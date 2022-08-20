Home Cities Delhi

Noida: 5,000 residents to move out of Supertech twin towers vicinity ahead of demolition

While the twin towers had come up on premises of Emerald Court only, ATS Village is adjoining the illegal structures on the other side in Sector 93A of the city.

Published: 20th August 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Supertech’s illegal twin towers in Noida.

Supertech’s illegal twin towers in Noida.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 5,000 residents will vacate Emerald Court and ATS Village societies and over 2,500 vehicles will be removed from there on August 28 - the day of demolition for Supertech’s illegal twin towers in Noida, officials said.

While the twin towers had come up on premises of Emerald Court only, ATS Village is adjoining the illegal structures on the other side in Sector 93A of the city. The impact of the demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers would be maximum on these two societies and their residents, the officials said.

In pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the twin towers illegal, they are scheduled to be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28 by controlled implosion technique. Over 3,500 kg of explosives will be used to raze them, according to officials of the demolition firm Edifice Engineering.

According to the evacuation plan, finalised on Thursday, the residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village will have to vacate the premises by 7.30 am on August 28 and can return after 4 pm only with safety clearance from Edifice.

All vehicles will have to be removed from the two societies as well for the period, the plan stated. “There are approximately 650 flats in Emerald Court and 450 flats in ATS Village. Both societies have a combined number of residents over 5,000 who will be required to move out as per schedule on August 28,” a Noida Authority official said.

“As for the removal of vehicles, several residents have more than one vehicle. There are around 1,200 vehicles in Emerald Court and 1,500 vehicles in ATS Village that will have to be moved outside. The Noida Authority will provide space for them in the multilevel parking facility at Botanical Garden metro station,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supertech twin towers illegal structure Delhi demolition
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp