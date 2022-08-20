Home Cities Delhi

Special trains for Mahakumbh 2025: UP minister

The railways has begun preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh and will launch several special trains to and fro Prayagraj, UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta said on Friday. 

Published: 20th August 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

In a statement, Gupta’s office said he met Vaishnaw at Sanchar Bhawan in Delhi during which they discussed industrial development in Uttar Pradesh.

“During the discussions, Vaishnaw brought up plans for modernisation of several railway stations falling close to key industrial sectors of Uttar Pradesh,” according to the statement.

