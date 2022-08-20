Special trains for Mahakumbh 2025: UP minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The railways have begun preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh and will launch several special trains to and fro Prayagraj, UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta said on Friday.

In a statement, Gupta’s office said he met Vaishnaw at Sanchar Bhawan in Delhi during which they discussed industrial development in Uttar Pradesh.

“During the discussions, Vaishnaw brought up plans for modernisation of several railway stations falling close to key industrial sectors of Uttar Pradesh,” according to the statement.

