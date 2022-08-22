ASI mulls taking videos of excavation and preservation work underway

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has proposed to video graph all its excavation work at heritage sites including findings and antiquities discovered during the process. It also wants to record other activities related to exploration, conservation, and preservation of protected sites and monuments under its jurisdiction.

The officials said that for keeping records, it proposed to carry out video recordings of works being undertaken by different sections in circles (sub-offices) across states, particularly archaeological diggings. To take up the initiative for all future projects, the ASI may engage a private agency for which a process has already begun. Soon, the ASI will invite bids for a videography project.

“The ASI is looking for vendors with proven expertise in the provision of professional videography services with adequate experience for high quality video footage. An expression of interest (EoI) has already been issued. Proper videography will help us to document the explorations and findings. It will be better if one agency with expertise does it,” said officials.

The video recordings will be part of the digital archives being set up by the ASI. “Not only will documentation be smooth, video recordings will be made available for references and research purposes subsequently. All records will be kept at a centralized recording facility,” added the official.

The ASI has been carrying out excavations at significant historic sites including Vadnagar (Gujarat) and Rakhigrahi in Haryana. Vadnagar is one of the unique sites in the country as it has been in continuous habitation for 2,500 years and managed to sustain against the vagaries of nature. Excavation has been going on here for about seven years. The ASI concluded the first round of digging at Rakhigarhi, which is an ancient settlement belonging to the Indus river valley society dating to 5,000 BC-1,900 BC, in March. The second phase of excavation is likely to begin sometime in September.

