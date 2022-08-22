Home Cities Delhi

BJP’s only goal is to stop Kejriwal: Sisodia

Deputy CM says he is not afraid of any investigation; CBI should probe Bundelkhand Expressway construction scam

Published: 22nd August 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia launch a Delhi Tourism App during a programme in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said he was not afraid of a CBI probe but the agency should also investigate the alleged scam in the Bundelkhand Expressway construction which developed cracks just five days after the PM inaugurated it.

In an interview, Sisodia, who is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy, said his party was not scared of any investigation and asserted that the scams being alleged by BJP leaders were nothing but “lies”.

Recently, based on a report submitted by the Delhi chief secretary, Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government’s Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. Claiming that he was unaware about any report, Sisodia said, “The BJP, CBI, L-G, and the chief secretary are all hand in glove. They only have one goal which is to stop Kejriwal or else the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be out of their reach.”

 Alleging scams in Gujarat and in the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway, Sisodia said the central probe agency should investigate them.  “The CBI should investigate the scam of Rs 10,000 crore happening every year in Gujarat, where prohibition is in place but still people are dying by consuming illicit liquor. The Bundelkhand Expressway caved in five days after being inaugurated by the PM.
“It has brought disgrace to the nation. There was corruption involved. You should investigate us and everyone else also. We are not against investigation or probe,” he said.

When asked about the excise policy and the various allegations, he said he would not comment on the nitty-gritty of the policy since the matter is being probed. Sisodia, however, said that the reason behind former L-G Anil Baijal changing his stand over the policy at the last minute should be investigated.

“Sometimes they say Rs 1,000 crore scam has happened, sometimes Rs 8,000 crore scam and it continues.
“The CBI FIR says there was some money transaction between two companies that is being probed. What do I have to do with the companies? You can keep on investigating. All the political allegations are BJP’s shagufe,” Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister, who also heads the excise department, said the probe should not be focussed on 
stopping Kejriwal.

The Morning Standard barred from interviewing Dy CM citing ‘its stand’

New Delhi: The Morning Standard, which broke the story — “CBI may look into Delhi’s excise policy” on June 22 and has since run stories on the same, including a 10-point questionnaire on the lapses seeking the state government’s response, was excluded from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s interview, which was scheduled by his office for all media houses across the city at his residence on Sunday afternoon. The paper was told that it was because of its stand on the story that they were not made part of this interview. This is not all, even the photographer, working with the newspaper, who reached the venue after getting to know of the interview, was asked to leave the room.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp