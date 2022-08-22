BJP’s only goal is to stop Kejriwal: Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said he was not afraid of a CBI probe but the agency should also investigate the alleged scam in the Bundelkhand Expressway construction which developed cracks just five days after the PM inaugurated it.

In an interview, Sisodia, who is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy, said his party was not scared of any investigation and asserted that the scams being alleged by BJP leaders were nothing but “lies”.

Recently, based on a report submitted by the Delhi chief secretary, Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government’s Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. Claiming that he was unaware about any report, Sisodia said, “The BJP, CBI, L-G, and the chief secretary are all hand in glove. They only have one goal which is to stop Kejriwal or else the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be out of their reach.”

Alleging scams in Gujarat and in the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway, Sisodia said the central probe agency should investigate them. “The CBI should investigate the scam of Rs 10,000 crore happening every year in Gujarat, where prohibition is in place but still people are dying by consuming illicit liquor. The Bundelkhand Expressway caved in five days after being inaugurated by the PM.

“It has brought disgrace to the nation. There was corruption involved. You should investigate us and everyone else also. We are not against investigation or probe,” he said.

When asked about the excise policy and the various allegations, he said he would not comment on the nitty-gritty of the policy since the matter is being probed. Sisodia, however, said that the reason behind former L-G Anil Baijal changing his stand over the policy at the last minute should be investigated.

“Sometimes they say Rs 1,000 crore scam has happened, sometimes Rs 8,000 crore scam and it continues.

“The CBI FIR says there was some money transaction between two companies that is being probed. What do I have to do with the companies? You can keep on investigating. All the political allegations are BJP’s shagufe,” Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister, who also heads the excise department, said the probe should not be focussed on

stopping Kejriwal.

The Morning Standard barred from interviewing Dy CM citing ‘its stand’

New Delhi: The Morning Standard, which broke the story — “CBI may look into Delhi’s excise policy” on June 22 and has since run stories on the same, including a 10-point questionnaire on the lapses seeking the state government’s response, was excluded from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s interview, which was scheduled by his office for all media houses across the city at his residence on Sunday afternoon. The paper was told that it was because of its stand on the story that they were not made part of this interview. This is not all, even the photographer, working with the newspaper, who reached the venue after getting to know of the interview, was asked to leave the room.

