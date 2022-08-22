Home Cities Delhi

JNU plans to set up centre to study Partition, says VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University is planning to set up a centre to study the 1947 partition in depth to fill the historical gaps, Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Sunday.

Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is planning to set up a centre to study the 1947 partition in depth to fill the historical gaps, Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Sunday. 
The varsity will send a proposal in this regard to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Education (MoE). The centre will mainly focus on research around the partition so as to highlight the stories of common people who were affected by it while also highlighting the “horrors” of the division, the VC said. The centre will help in the study of the refugees and the situation where people had to migrate involuntarily, said Santishree.

The university is planning to set up the centre under the School of International Studies because it envisions studying the impact of partition on the whole of South Asia.  “Education institutions should fill up the gaps in history.  Putting up exhibitions is good but they are temporary. So we suggested that as a contribution, JNU should have a special centre on partition studies. It will help in filling the gaps about the events,” she said.

“We want to bring out the knowledge of the ordinary people. We need to study the letters written by people who experienced the partition,” she said, adding that it will also help in “refugee studies” by imparting more knowledge about the situation where people are pushed to relocate. Recently, DU also announced to set up a research centre to promote the study of India’s freedom movement and the following partition.

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Ministry of Education Partition of India
