Police tighten security at Tikri border, put cement barricades to stop protestors

A day ahead of a protest called on by the farmers at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police increased security at the Delhi-Haryana border’s Tikri crossing.

Published: 22nd August 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 07:36 AM

Cops stand guard at Tikri border in the wake of farmers’ protest on Sunday | Express

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday, to avoid any untoward incident, increased security at the Delhi-Haryana border’s Tikri crossing, a day ahead of a protest called on by the farmers at Jantar Mantar.
The police erected cement barricades which were later removed, and security arrangements were returned to the usual schedule, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma. 

The police also deployed adequate police personnel in outer district Tikri border, major intersections, along the railway tracks and metro station. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will be protesting against the Centre on August 22 at Jantar Mantar.  Notably, SKM is an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm outfits, primarily demanding the proper implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crops.

Participants plan to press the Centre for a number of concessions, including the implementation of MSPs for farmers so that they can survive when market prices fall. Many farmers from across the country have already started entering the capital. To avoid any untoward incident, the police already put up the barricades at the sides of roads on the borders that connect Delhi to Haryana.

The Delhi traffic police also issued an advisory and advised commuters to avoid following routes Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath from Outer circle Connaught place to Windsor place, outer circles Connaught place, Ashoka road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant marg. 

