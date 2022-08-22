Home Cities Delhi

Security beefed up ahead of 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body in Delhi

Anyone trying to gain entry will be checked thoroughly to avoid any undue gathering which may give rise any untoward situation, police said.

Published: 22nd August 2022 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Security increased at Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut expressway ahead of the call given by farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday.(Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body at Jantar Mantar, police said on Monday. They said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel are on 'alert mode'.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, "We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that the law and order is maintained and there is no loss of life and property."

According to the police, extra barricades have been put up at Jantar Mantar along with heavy police deployment. Anyone trying to gain entry will be checked thoroughly to avoid any undue gathering which may give rise any untoward situation, police said.

READ HERE | Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in 'mahapanchayat'; many detained at Ghazipur

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, "Personnel usually remain deployed at Jantar Mantar but on Monday, we have deployed additional force in view of the 'mahapanchayat'." Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put barricades at border points, officials said.

In a tweet, police asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to farmers' congregation.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups are organising the 'mahapanchayat' and they will pass through the outer district, which includes Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, police said.

ALSO READ | Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait detained by Delhi police on way to Jantar Mantar protest

"In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was Sunday detained by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to enter the capital to take part in an unemployment protest at Jantar Mantar. He had alleged that the Delhi Police was working at the behest of the Centre and did not allow him to meet the unemployed youth.

A Delhi Police official had said Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent face of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), was stopped at the border around afternoon.

"Thereafter, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station where police requested him to return," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak had said.

On Sunday, Several farmer leaders and organisations gathered at Jantar Mantar for their 'Rozgar Sansad' (employment parliament) organised by the Samyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti (SRAS).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jantar Mantar farmers protest Delhi farmers protest farmers mahapanchayat
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp