Home Cities Delhi

'AAP volunteers' join Delhi BJP as rumours of rift gather strength

The BJP and AAP have been locking horns over "irregularities" in the liquor policy of the Delhi government.

Published: 23rd August 2022 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several “AAP volunteers” on Tuesday joined the Delhi unit of BJP which has been accused to have been trying to woo the AAP members.

Welcoming the new entrants in the party fold, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that AAP volunteers quit the party in "protest" over charges of corruption in excise policy against the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Facing a CBI probe in the Delhi excise policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Monday claimed that he was "offered the CM's post" by the BJP and closure of all cases if he quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the saffron outfit.

The BJP and AAP have been locking horns over "irregularities" in the liquor policy of the Delhi government.

The matter is under probe by the CBI, which has over the past few days raided several officers' places, including that of Sisodia's, for incriminating elements.

"Several office bearers of AAP, including its East Delhi Lok Sabha unit in-charge Chandra Ketu Mishra, have joined the BJP. They quit the AAP, troubled by scams and corruption of the Kejriwal government," the Delhi BJP president said.

Sisodia had earlier alleged that the BJP has been using the CBI to stop Arvind Kejriwal, who has been on a victorious run in the national capital and has emerged as a strong alternative to Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP Delhi BJP Delhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp