BJP rubbishes Sisodia’s claim that it offered to shut cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday rubbished the claim of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia about an offer to join the saffron party to get rid of corruption cases lodged against him.

“It is a fake drama to divert the people’s attention. A probe against him in connection with a case of discrepancies and corruption in the Delhi excise policy is on. Preserved over this, the such false narrative is being built,” said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

Earlier in the morning, Sisodia had, through a tweet, claimed that he was given an offer from the BJP to join the party and all the cases against him would be dropped. AAP sources later claimed that the party has the audio recording of the BJP’s “offer” to Sisodia.

Sisodia also claimed that he was “offered the CM’s post” by the BJP if he quit the AAP and joined the saffron party. Coming to the defence of his deputy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Ahmedabad said that Sisodia deserved the Bharat Ratna for improving education standard in government schools, but instead he was being hounded by the Centre due to political reasons.

BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir tweeted in Hindi, “Stop beating around the bush. Tell what you have got in ‘contracts’. We are concerned about Delhi but there is a question mark on your “education”! #AAPKePaap.”

A war of words between the AAP and the BJP has intensified since the raids conducted by the CBI at Sisodia’s residence and other locations in connection with alleged irregularities in the recently withdrawn Delhi excise policy.

