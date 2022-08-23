Home Cities Delhi

Farmers’ protest 2.0: National capital echoes with demands

Some major demands put forward were justice for the farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Khiri incident, legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of police case against the farmers, loan waiver, among others.

Published: 23rd August 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police try to stop protestors from entering the capital,

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Nine months since their year-long protest at Delhi’s borders ended, farmers from across the country reached the capital on Monday to take part in a “mahapanchayat” and raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre for “not fulfilling” its promises.

The Delhi Police beefed up the security around the area to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. They deployed adequate force and installed scanning gates at entry points. Despite, section 144 being imposed, the farmers still managed to enter the city. 

Punjab Singh Kamboke, who took part in the protest said, “I took part in the demonstration when farmers protested for straight thirteen months on Delhi’s border. The government assured us, that they will acknowledge our demands, but now they betrayed us.” He added, “We lost our brother in the fight against the black farm laws and received no compensation.” 

The protesters were disgruntled after the police detained several farmers during the agitation. One of the farmers said, “The police are afraid of farmers, who grow food from them.”  The farmers took out the protest in different ways, some came from Kerala dressed with leaves, while some from Uttar Pradesh wore a wreath of onion and garlic. 

Some major demands put forward were justice for the farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Khiri incident, legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), withdrawal of police case against the farmers, loan waiver for the farmers, among others. 

Radha Rani (62), hailing from the Barabanki said, “More than five hundred farmers came to Delhi in the general department of the train.”  Radha said that all of them brought the homemade lunch for the journey. “Potato is the staple crop in our area,” she said while taking a bite from her meal. 

Farmers even broke barricades, which were later resurrected by the Delhi Police. Later in the afternoon, farmers erected a makeshift stage at the corner of the site and installed loudspeakers. Farm leaders — Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Abhimanyu Kohad also took part in the protest. In the afternoon, a delegation of farm leaders met the District Magistrate and submitted a memorandum. 

Security beefed up, vehicles being checked
Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the ‘mahapanchayat’ called by farmers’ body at Jantar Mantar, police said on Monday. They said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel are on ‘alert mode’. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, “We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that the law and order is maintained and there is no loss of life and property.”  

According to the police, extra barricades have been put up at Jantar Mantar along with heavy police deployment.  Anyone trying to gain entry will be checked thoroughly to avoid any undue gathering which may give rise any untoward situation, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi mahapanchayat farmers BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp