Home Cities Delhi

UCC will be greatest tribute to gender justice, says JNU Vice Chancellor

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said, “Uniformity of laws, their accomplishment as per the Constitution, meant making people progressive and broad-minded to accept the laws put for the society."

Published: 23rd August 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

JNU vice-chancellor professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. (File Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said that the implementation of a universal civil code would be a “great tribute” to gender justice. Delivering the Dr B R Ambedkar lecture series, she said uniformity of laws is meant to make people progressive and broad-minded. The VC said that Ambedkar wanted the implementation of a uniform civil code.

“Goa has a uniform civil code which was imposed by the Portuguese so there also Hindus, Christians and Buddhists and everybody has accepted it so why is it that it is not being done. “Uniformity of laws, their accomplishment as per the Constitution, meant making people progressive and broad-minded to accept the laws put for the society,” she said.

Pandit was speaking on ‘Dr B R Ambedkar’s Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code’. She said “unless we have social democracy, our political democracy is a mirage. “It is pertinent you cannot have a minority having all the rights when the majority does not, sometime you will have a backlash that you will not be able to handle.” 

 Talking about the need for reservation for women, she said most would favour it but even today out of 54 universities just six have women vice chancellors with only one from the reserved category. “The importance of Babasaheb has not been given his space till very recently and it is very important that such speakers should be made a part of even our school education. Babasaheb has become even more relevant today because of gender-based discrimination,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit JNU
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp