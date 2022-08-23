Home Cities Delhi

Would biodegradable manja fall within ban, asks Delhi High Court

The respondent shall also take instructions as to the maximum permissible tensile strength.

Published: 23rd August 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted time to the Delhi government to state if biodegradable kite flying threads having biodegradable adhesives or strengthening material fall within the scope of the ban on the sale and use of ‘Chinese Manja’ or kite flying threads made of synthetic material.

A bench headed by Justice Vibhu Bakhru, while dealing with a challenge to the ban by an entity engaged in the business of producing and selling cotton kite flying, also asked the government to state the maximum permissible tensile strength of such threads.    

The learned counsel appearing for the respondent seeks time to take instructions on whether the respondent could clarify that a biodegradable kite flying thread with biodegradable adhesives or strengthening material, would fall within the scope of the impugned notification. The respondent shall also take instructions as to the maximum permissible tensile strength.

At his request, list on 02.09.2022, said the bench also comprising Justice Amit Mahajan in its order dated August 16. The Delhi government has, by its notification dated January 10, 2017, directed that there shall be a complete ban on the sale, production, storage, supply, import, and use of kite flying thread made out of nylon, plastic, or any other synthetic material including popularly known as “Chinese Manja” and any other kite-flying thread that is sharp or made sharp such as by being laced with glass, metal or any other sharp materials in Delhi.

The notification said that kite flying shall be permissible only with a cotton thread that is free from any sharp/ metallic strengthening materials. The petitioner said that it sold kite flying threads which are strengthened by natural adhesives such as rice and eggs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi HC kite flying Chinese Manja
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp